Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $542.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 41,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,093.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Creative Planning grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

