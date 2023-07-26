Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,385 ($30.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.18).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,008 ($25.75) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,760 ($22.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,761.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,167.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,042.80.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

