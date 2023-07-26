Compass Point Raises BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $33.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.
BankUnited Trading Up 5.4 %
BankUnited stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $41.34.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $9,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 425,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
