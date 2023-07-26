Compass Point Raises BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $33.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

BankUnited stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $9,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 425,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

