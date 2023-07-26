Compass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the average daily volume of 332 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.