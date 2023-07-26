CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Critical Comparison

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CompoSecure and Aurubis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aurubis 0 2 2 0 2.50

CompoSecure presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 73.67%. Aurubis has a consensus target price of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.39%. Given Aurubis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurubis is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.07% -4.30% 23.43% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and Aurubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CompoSecure and Aurubis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.48 $18.66 million $0.95 7.52 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 88.29

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Aurubis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.