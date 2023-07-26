Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 318,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get Conduent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Conduent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Conduent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Conduent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.