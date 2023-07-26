Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.69.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

