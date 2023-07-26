Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.69.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

