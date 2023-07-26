Confluent (CFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 2.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.