CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.63. 1,070,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.06.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,543 shares of company stock worth $6,169,713. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.