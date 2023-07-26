Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

NYSE:STZ opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average of $231.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $271.54.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

