Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $305.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $271.31 and last traded at $270.71, with a volume of 219010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.26.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,844,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $363,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 758.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 139,802 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

