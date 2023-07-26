Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680 in the last ninety days. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

