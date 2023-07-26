Contrasting Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Bancshares and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Community has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Community pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Community $62.69 million 2.35 $14.61 million $1.93 10.06

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Community 20.36% 12.45% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community beats Citizens Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

