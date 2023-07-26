Contrasting Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) & Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fuji Media and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media -0.47% 1.73% 0.43%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media $953.51 million 0.10 $16.24 million ($0.30) -16.70

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than Fuji Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fuji Media and Cumulus Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cumulus Media has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 172.79%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Fuji Media.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats Fuji Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The company also develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. In addition, it engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc., an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as email marketing, geo-targeted display and video solutions, website and microsite building, hosting, social media management, reputation management, and search engine marketing and optimization. The company serves advertisers through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

