Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.68.

CMMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$533.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.78.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.