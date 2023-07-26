CoreCard (CCRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

CoreCard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CoreCard stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CoreCard has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at $7,286,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Articles

