Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.45- EPS.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 445,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Corning by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

