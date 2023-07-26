Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.37.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

