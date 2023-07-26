Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.60. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
