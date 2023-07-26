Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.60. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.