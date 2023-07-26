Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,216. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Costamare has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Costamare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.