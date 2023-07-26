CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

