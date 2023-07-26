CoStar Group’s (CSGP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,106,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

