Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Head to Head Comparison

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.74 $166.79 million $1.07 22.28 Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.31 $143.16 million ($0.07) -190.12

Dividends

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Cousins Properties pays out 119.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out -2,228.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cousins Properties and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 1 1 5 0 2.57 Dynex Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 20.69% 3.47% 2.15% Dynex Capital 7.44% -0.70% -0.13%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Dynex Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

