Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-$4.10 EPS.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,788. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,158,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.