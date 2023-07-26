Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $10.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC stock traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,362. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.76. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $617.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,450,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,296,318.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,379 shares of company stock valued at $27,150,060. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

