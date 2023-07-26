Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 6,339 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 6,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $3,480,491.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,370,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,358,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total value of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CACC traded down $9.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.40. 91,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,362. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $617.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 39,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

