Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,219. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $577,076.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,010,160 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $15,786,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Criteo by 22.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $6,893,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

