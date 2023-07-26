Critical Analysis: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Citizens alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 16.65% 25.16% 0.67% First Foundation 17.42% 8.07% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citizens and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 187.64%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Citizens.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and First Foundation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $50.58 million 1.33 $9.62 million $1.55 7.71 First Foundation $452.11 million 0.65 $110.51 million $1.56 3.32

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Foundation beats Citizens on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices in California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.