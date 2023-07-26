Critical Analysis: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) versus Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenable and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Tenable alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 5 10 0 2.67 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $48.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -13.02% -30.21% -5.83% Great Elm Group -75.75% -86.30% -27.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tenable and Great Elm Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $683.19 million 7.36 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -52.75 Great Elm Group $70.62 million 0.86 -$14.89 million ($0.81) -2.46

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenable beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.