Critical Review: RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI) and Its Peers

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) is one of 991 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RespireRx Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$2.10 million -0.03 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.79 billion $227.63 million -1.60

Analyst Ratings

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4799 16336 42147 771 2.61

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 110.75%. Given RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2,709.54% RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,405.80% -852.67% -33.70%

Summary

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals competitors beat RespireRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which has completed Phase II clinical studies for opioid-induced respiratory depression, as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven neurobehavioral and cognitive disorders, spinal cord injury, neurological diseases, and various orphan indications. It has a research collaboration with University College London to the use of AMPAkines for the treatment of GRIA disorders. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.