Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.29.

CROX stock opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34. Crocs has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $64,644,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

