Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$107.55 million during the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
