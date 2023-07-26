Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.65 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $953.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

