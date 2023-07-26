Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.65 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $953.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Country Healthcare
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Simpson Manufacturing Can Scale New Highs In 2023
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Earnings Suggest the Worst is Behind 3M, but is MMM a Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Got Fried for Solid Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.