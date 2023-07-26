Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. Crown also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS.

Crown Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 7.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.