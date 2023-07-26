Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Crown also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.80.

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 7,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

