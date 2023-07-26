Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

Crown Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $307,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

