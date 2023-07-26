Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,477. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Crown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Crown by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

