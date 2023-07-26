Crown (NYSE:CCK) Trading Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.21. 866,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,182,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

