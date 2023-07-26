Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 613 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

