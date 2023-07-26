Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 613 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Simpson Manufacturing Can Scale New Highs In 2023
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Earnings Suggest the Worst is Behind 3M, but is MMM a Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Got Fried for Solid Results
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.