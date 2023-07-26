CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY23 guidance at $3.35-$3.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CSG Systems International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

