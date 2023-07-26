CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.51 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

