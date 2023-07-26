CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

CTS Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CTS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

