CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.58 million. CTS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.