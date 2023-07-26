Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY23 guidance at $8.65-$8.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CW opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $193.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.98.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

