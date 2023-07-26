CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY23 guidance at $8.50-8.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.50-$8.70 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CVS Health by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,286,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,819 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

