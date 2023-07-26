DA Davidson Boosts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $21.50

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $194,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

