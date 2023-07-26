DA Davidson Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 1,796,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,750,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,708,000 after purchasing an additional 576,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

