Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $181,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 84.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 22.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,206,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
