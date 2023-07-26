Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $181,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 84.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 22.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,206,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.