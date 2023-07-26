Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.14. 4,210,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,366. Danaher has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.69.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

