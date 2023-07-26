Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.
DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.14. 4,210,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,366. Danaher has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
